This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.
According to the agency, in recent years, more and more Russians have been using the "shuttle system" of illegal imports: they cross out to purchase certain goods and bring them into Russia.
The main channels of shadow trade include social media and messengers. They offer services for shipping documents, food, medical products, and premium segment goods.Read also: Putin's 'parade ceasefire' proves to be farce – Ukraine's FM
The greatest demand is for luxury products, jewelry of international brands, and high-tech electronics. At the same time, gold of the highest purity (999) is mainly smuggled out of Russia.
In the first months of the year, Russian law enforcers initiated 121 criminal inquiries into smuggling involving goods worth over $18.5 million.Read also: Ukraine manages to make minerals deal balanced, equitable – Vice PM
Last year, 419 criminal cases were opened in Russia, also marking a 60% increase on year (258 cases in 258).
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service assesses that Russia is on the verge of an economic crisis due to high war costs.
