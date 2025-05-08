Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Discuss Opening Of Clusters In Accession Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen the earliest possible opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The Head of State reported this on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent saw.

"I had a conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, who congratulated the Ukrainian people on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. President von der Leyen confirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine. We discussed further steps for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. I stressed the importance of the earliest possible opening of negotiation clusters and the removal of obstacles on this path," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the European Commission chief welcomed the ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United States in the Verkhovna Rada.

"We also discussed Ukraine's diplomatic efforts together with the U.S., the EU, and European partners toward a just and lasting peace. An unconditional, genuine, and at least 30-day ceasefire is necessary to advance real efforts to establish peace. This is our common position. I am grateful to the European Union for its support," the President added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Commission is optimistic about the future of membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, and hopes to open all six negotiation clusters before year-end.