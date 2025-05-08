Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Teacher Suspended After Brutal Beating Of Two Sisters Over Fee Dispute At Peshawar School

2025-05-08 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: A disturbing incident of alleged corporal punishment has surfaced at Government Girls Primary School Cantt No. 1, where a female teacher reportedly beat two young sisters, causing serious injury to one of them. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has acted swiftly, suspending the teacher involved and launching a formal investigation.

The victims, Mahnoor, a second-grade student, and her sister, were allegedly assaulted with sticks by the teacher over a dispute involving paper fees.

According to their father, Shehbaz, the teacher demanded Rs. 300 for paper fees - six times the actual fee of Rs. 50. Despite assurances from the family that the fee would be paid soon, the teacher allegedly proceeded to beat both girls.

As a result, Mahnoor reportedly suffered a broken hand, while both children bore visible bruises on their bodies. The girls were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Faisal Tarakai strongly condemned the incident, stating that violence against any student is intolerable. He emphasized that if the teacher is found guilty, she will be dismissed from service.

The teacher, identified as Miss Naseem, has been suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry. The Education Department has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with calls for stricter enforcement of child protection laws in educational institutions across the province.

