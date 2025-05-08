Healthsnap Named Best Clinical Efficiency Solution In 9Th Annual Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

MIAMI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSnap , a leading integrated virtual care management company that currently partners with over 180 health systems and provider organizations nationwide, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Clinical Efficiency Solution" award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

HealthSnap offers a seamless, scalable solution for remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM) and principal care management (PCM). HealthSnap's comprehensive platform also offers customizable workflows, task automation, and multi-channel patient communication to enhance patient engagement and outcomes.

HealthSnap's RPM program enables patients and their care teams to track key health metrics such as blood pressure and blood glucose through cellular-enabled devices that automatically transmit real-time health data to HealthSnap's EHR-integrated platform. Care Navigators also communicate with patients to support medication reminders and adherence, health and lifestyle coaching and education, and early interventions for any worsening conditions.

With HealthSnap's platform, physicians have direct access to patient data and Care Navigator notes. This helps patients living with chronic conditions such as those requiring blood pressure and blood glucose management to benefit from continuous monitoring instead of relying on sporadic in-office visits. Clinically, HealthSnap's programs have led to a reduction of over 14 points in blood pressure among hypertensive patients and more than 15 points in fasting blood glucose among diabetic patients, along with significant decreases in total cost of care and hospitalizations.

In addition to real-time data transmission, the platform provides billing automation tools that simplify RPM and CCM billing, ensuring compliance and efficiency. The platform works seamlessly with existing EHR systems and is HITRUST-certified and HIPAA-compliant.

"One of the cornerstones of our success is our strategic integrated platform that brings together Chronic Care Management with Remote Patient Monitoring for our hospital and health system clients. This comprehensive model has demonstrated scalable and measurable improvements in the cardiometabolic health of millions of patients," said Samson Magid, co-founder and CEO of HealthSnap. "We're honored to receive the MedTech Breakthrough award for 'Best Clinical Efficiency Solution,' and we remain committed to driving improved patient outcomes while helping providers deliver high-quality, proactive care at scale."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"HealthSnap empowers healthcare providers to intervene proactively, and improve the cost and quality of care that their organizations provide to patients. Chronic diseases can significantly shorten lifespan. Traditional care models that rely on occasional doctor visits and lack of continuous care make it easier to miss early signs of problems," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Unlike fragmented platforms that add administrative burdens, HealthSnap simplifies clinical workflows, enhances care coordination, and drives measurable results. By providing constant monitoring, HealthSnap enables early interventions, continuity of care with a dedicated care navigator, and actionable insights to help patients stay healthier, longer."



HealthSnap is an integrated virtual care management platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and Principal Care Management (PCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, patented billing tools, population analytics – and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.

HealthSnap partners with 180+ health systems and provider organizations across 33 states and has remotely monitored and managed over 100,000 patients. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.



Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough .



