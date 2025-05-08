403
OIC Slams Ecuador's Decision To Open Office In Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 8 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday denounced a decision by the Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa to open an office for "creativity and business leadership" with a diplomatic capacity in Jerusalem.
The OIC said in a statement this illegal step is tantamount to a breach of UN resolutions on occupied Jerusalem -- namely the Security Council Resolution 478 that calls on states with diplomatic missions in the city to withdrawn them.
It called on the Ecuador to back down from the decision, honor its legal and political obligations according to the international laws, international legitimacy resolutions and abstain from any step that may compromise Jerusalem's historic, legal and political status. (end)
