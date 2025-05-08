403
OIC Denounces Closure Of Six UNRWA Schools In Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 8 (KUNA) -- Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Thursday the closure of six UNRWA schools in occupied Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation.
In a statement, the OIC described the measure as illegal as it targeted UNRWA's special and necessary operations, which benefited many Palestinians.
It is a violation of the UN Charter and resolution 302 of the UNGA, which created the UNRWA program to provide "direct relief and works program" to Palestine refugees, in order to "prevent conditions of starvation and distress... and to further conditions of peace and stability".
The OIC warned that the measure would prevent Palestinian children from necessary education, an act restricting the rights of this important sector of society.
It renewed calls to protect UNRWA and provide political, financial, and legal assistance to enable the agency to continue its noble cause in service of around five million Palestinian refugees and ensure their rights according to UNGA resolution 194, which stated "refugees wishing to return to their homes and live at peace with their neighbors should be permitted to do so at the earliest practicable date, and that compensation should be paid for the property of those choosing not to return and for loss of or damage to property which, under principles of international law or equity, should be made good by the Governments or authorities responsible."
Early this morning, the Israeli occupation forces intruded into an UNRWA school in Shu'fat Camp, east Jerusalem, closing down the school and forcibly evicting its staff and students.
Back in April, the Israeli occupation government decided to close down five schools in Jerusalem on the false claim of not having legal permits.
The Israeli parliament the Knesset passed a law in October 2024 to ban UNRWA schools in the occupied territories. (end)
