Vatican Cardinals Elect New Pope


2025-05-08 03:04:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VATICAN CITY, May 8 (KUNA) -- White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling that cardinals' closed-door congregation was capped with electing the Catholic Church 267th Pope.
Up to 133 cardinals out of 135 eligible ones took part in the clandestine voting selecting a new pope to succeeded the late pope Francis who died at the age of 88 last month.
The new pope, whose name has not been not declared yet, is expected to appear on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, shortly, and address a large of crowd of people waiting for the event. (end)
