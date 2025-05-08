403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Urges De-Escalation Of India-Pakistan Hostilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 8 (KUNA) -- The United States of America on Thursday urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate the military hostilities across their borders between their military forces.
Sate Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation.
He expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.
The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific "terrorist attack" in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United Statesآ' commitment to work with India in "the fight against terrorism."
Secretary Rubio also spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation, expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.
The Secretary expressed sorrow for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict. (end)
rsr
Sate Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation.
He expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.
The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific "terrorist attack" in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United Statesآ' commitment to work with India in "the fight against terrorism."
Secretary Rubio also spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation, expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.
The Secretary expressed sorrow for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment