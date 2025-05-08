Best Online Casinos New Zealand: Frumzi Wins “Innovative Online Casino” Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frumzi Casino Has Been Named“Most Innovative Online Casino” in New Zealand After an In-Depth Analysis of the Country's Online Gambling Industry

Frumzi Casino, an international online casino with presence in 20+ countries which entered the NZ market in early 2025, has been named“Most Innovative Online Casino” in New Zealand, following a series of research and analysis, which found it to be the most innovative platform from the best online casinos in New Zealand.

Frumzi Casino was also named“Best Online Casino in New Zealand for Playing Pokies”, highlighting the fast growth of the operator in the country, mainly due to their large selection of pokies and games, generous welcome bonuses, competitive promotions for existing players and fast payouts.

Frumzi Casino celebrates its recent awards in the iGaming industry with a rewarding welcome bonus for new players: 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins for pokies + a surprise extra bonus.

Frumzi Casino has also launched a step-by-step tutorial to help new players sign up and claim their welcome bonus with ease:

Visit the official Frumzi Casino websiteClick on“Register”Select your favourite welcome bonus offerEnter your emailCreate password for your Frumzi Casino accountClick on“Next Step”Fill out the signup form with the necessary information (names, birth date, address, etc.)Click on“Create Account”Make your first depositReceive 100% extra on your first deposit + 200 Free Spins for playing pokies

The online casino invites all readers to join their platform by following this tutorial, giving them the chance to claim the biggest welcome bonus in the online gambling industry in New Zealand.

“The Most Legit Online Casino in New Zealand Which Has Bet on Continuous Innovation”

“Despite being a relatively new operator, Frumzi Casino has become the most legit online casino in New Zealand because it is fully licensed and regulated, it has been thoroughly audited, it receives complaints and solves them promptly, and it actively promotes Responsible Gambling, which are the features you want to see in the most legit online gambling site” - commented Noah J., an online gambling specialist.

“... and they have paired up these non negotiable features with continuous innovation, giving the players the perfect combination: fair play, trustworthiness, total transparency and an absolutely outstanding online gambling experience”.

Frumzi Casino recently expanded its library of games, now offering 8,000+ titles from the top suppliers in the world such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming , Playtech, Red Tiger, Habanero, Jumpman, amongst others, as a part of their mission for continuously innovating their platform for offering players the best online gambling experience in NZ.

Frumzi Casino covers the largest variety of game categories in New Zealand, featuring:



Pokies

Blackjack

Roulette

Poker

Video Poker

Live Dealer Games

Crash

Plinko

Mines

Instant Games

Bingo

Lotto

Scratchcards Sports Betting

“Such a large selection of games, something never seen at online gambling sites before in New Zealand, is proof that Frumzi Casino is continuously betting on innovation, by adding new games from new providers and exploring novel categories”.

Pokies are the most popular real money casino games in New Zealand, and this is why Frumzi Casino has placed a special focus on this category, offering players bespoke bonuses and promotions for playing pokies such as welcome free spins, reload free spins and no deposit free spins bonuses.

Frumzi Casino Has Innovated Its Payment System to Become the Online Casino with the Best Payouts in NZ

Frumzi Casino has revealed their on-going operation for speeding up payouts and increasing the withdrawal limits, in order to bring players the best possible gaming experience.

“We have integrated the most popular payment methods used by Kiwis to gamble online” - commented Frumzi Casino's representative -“.. and we have integrated brand-new tech such as blockchain technology to offer our players instant approval on their withdrawal requests and same-day processing”.

Frumzi Casino offers players the following payment methods for deposits and withdrawals:



FunID

Visa

MasterCard

NeoSurf

Paysafecard

Skrill

Neteller

eVoucher

JetonBank

MiFINITY

USDT

USD Cardano

Frumzi Casino has disclosed that they accept withdrawal requests instantly, and the majority of payments are sent out within 1-3 hours after approval, offering the fastest payouts amongst the best online casinos in NZ.

Furthermore, the integration of currencies for deposits and withdrawals, instant approval and express same-day processing, has led iGaming specialists to name it as“Fastest Growing Casino”, making it an excellent option for players looking for a proper online casino in New Zealand.

“And for high rollers looking for a reliable real money online casino in New Zealand suited to their needs, we are happy to increase their deposit and withdrawal limits. All it takes is contacting us, and our customer support team is going to take care of the rest”.

According to iGaming experts, Frumzi Casino has become New Zealand's fastest-paying online casino in 2025, thanks to major investments in its payment system, setting a new standard for operators across the region.

Frumzi Casino Is Innovating the Way Online Casinos Reward Players

According to the Frumzi Casino representative, innovation isn't always about flashy tech or endless game libraries, it's often about enhancing what truly matters, like genuinely rewarding players with meaningful bonuses and promotions.

“When we entered the NZ market, we realised Kiwis lacked access to truly generous welcome bonuses and meaningful promotions for existing players. We saw this as a problem worth solving” –“The fact that nearly 100,000 new players have joined us since January 2025 proves that our approach is working.”

Frumzi Casino currently offers players a large list of bonuses and promotions, such as:



100% extra on the first deposit

200 Free Spins welcome bonus for pokies + 1 surprise bonus

Weekly reload bonus of 50 free spins for pokies

Cashback for pokies

Weekly reload bonus of 50% extra on new deposits Live casino cashback

“We believe these offers have propelled Frumzi Casino into the ranks of New Zealand's top online casinos, and it's only a matter of time before we secure the number one spot for online gambling in the country, especially since we offer the lowest wagering requirements, making it practical for our players to cash out their winnings”.

Frumzi Casino is currently working on adding new bonuses and promotions for new and existing players.

The online casino invites all readers interested in joining their platform to do it by clicking the link below:

All new players can take advantage of this new bonus by Frumzi Casino by making a first deposit, instantly receiving 100% extra on their first deposit up to $750 + 200 FS for pokies.

Frumzi Casino Is Committed to Promoting Responsible Gambling in New Zealand

Frumzi Casino has expressed its commitment to promoting responsible gambling in New Zealand:“We believe it is our responsibility to protect players, and this is why we have integrated all the technology, features and solutions to make it possible”.

Frumzi Casino offers the following features to promote responsible gambling and protect players from problematic gambling in New Zealand:



Deposit limits: Set daily, weekly, or monthly limits on deposits

Loss limits: Cap the amount you can lose over a set period

Wagering limits: Control how much you can bet within a timeframe

Session time reminders: Get alerts to track how long you've been playing

Self-exclusion tools: Temporarily or permanently block access to your account

Reality checks: Regular pop-up notifications to stay aware of your gameplay

Access to support: Links to local gambling help organisations and hotlines Account activity reports: Transparent logs of deposits, withdrawals, and play history

