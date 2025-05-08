Tissue Diagnostics Market To Reach $12.4 Billion By 2029, Growing At 7.0% CAGR
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$8.3 billion
|Market size forecast
|$12.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Technology, Segment, Application, End-User
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Kenya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Sudan.
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
Role of Companion Diagnostics:
- Before Companion Diagnostics : Cancer treatment was standardized, focusing on general cancer features and stages. With Companion Diagnostics : Treatments are personalized based on the patient's tumor and genetic profile, improving therapy targeting and outcomes.
Digital Pathology, A Revolutionary Technology:
- Transformation: Converts traditional glass slides into high-resolution digital images. Benefits:
- Enhances diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Enables remote collaboration and review. Addresses storage, transport, and interpretation variability issues. Facilitates automated abnormality identification with AI. Supports targeted therapy development by assessing biomarkers such as PD-L1 in lung cancer.
Emerging startups
- Path AI Digital Pathology
Questions addressed:What is the tissue diagnostics market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global tissue diagnostics market is projected to grow from $8.3 billion in 2023 to $12.4 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
- The rising number of cancer cases increases the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. A key trend is the rising need for companion diagnostics, which customize cancer treatments to fit individual patients' unique biomarker and genetic profiles. For example, HER2 testing in breast cancer helps clinicians determine which patients are likely to benefit from trastuzumab. Additionally, there is a strong focus on the importance of early cancer detection. The world's aging populations, which have a greater susceptibility to cancer, further drives the need for timely tissue diagnostics to enable early intervention.
- The market is segmented by product type, segment, technology, application, end user, and geographic region.
- The molecular pathology segment will be dominate over this period.
- North America has the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
- ABBOTT AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. BD BIOCARE MEDICAL LLC. BIOMERIEUX BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC. DANAHER CORP. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. ILLUMINA INC. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. MERCK KGAA MYRIAD GENETICS INC. QIAGEN THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. ZYTOVISION GMBH
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer : The report on AI technology in cancer applications outlines its current and future market potential, analyzing drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It segments the market by application (screening, diagnosis, therapy, drug discovery), cancer type (breast, lung, prostate), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers). The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their recent developments. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with detailed country-level data.
