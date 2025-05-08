Tissue Diagnostics Market To Reach $12.4 Billion By 2029, Growing At 7.0% CAGR

Boston, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Tissue Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets ” is estimated to increase from $8.9 billion in 2024 to $12.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2024 through 2029.

This report analyzes the tissue diagnostics market, including its market size, dynamics, and trends. It covers product types such as instruments and reagents and segments such as histopathology, molecular pathology, microbiological testing, and digital pathology. The report provides regional and country-level market analyses for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It focuses on tissue sample-based tests, excluding liquid biopsy and other non-tissue-based tests. This information helps companies make informed decisions about production and licensing.

The growing focus on precision medicine relies on accurate disease diagnosis, especially for cancer. Technological advances such as digital pathology and AI are improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Reliable diagnostic tools are crucial for early detection and prevention of cancer. The report's insights help policymakers and healthcare leaders allocate resources effectively for cancer management and make strategic investment and product development decisions.

The factors driving the market include:

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases: More cancer cases mean a higher demand for diagnostic tools to detect and treat cancer early.

Companion Diagnostics in Cancer Treatment: These tests help tailor cancer treatments to individual patients, improving effectiveness and reducing side effects.

Importance of Early Cancer Testing: Early cancer detection leads to better treatment outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

Raising Awareness of Early Signs of Cancer: Public awareness campaigns encourage early medical check-ups, leading to earlier diagnosis and better prognosis.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, the number of cancer cases increases, driving the need for more diagnostic services.

Report Synopsis