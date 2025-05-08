NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION (NFPA) CONFERENCE & EXPO WILL RETURN TO MANDALAY BAY CONVENTION CENTER, JUNE 16-18

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The premier event for fire & life safety professionals to address today's leading issues, challenges and trends

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Fire Protection(NFPA) annual Conference & Expo returns to Las Vegas June 16 – 18 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. As the nation's leading fire, electrical and life safety event, professionals and experts will come together to address the latest issues, challenges, and trends in the industry. In addition, more than 400 exhibitors will showcase the latest products and services available to help meet and maintain compliance with prevailing codes and standards in the design, construction, and operation of buildings and facilities of every kind.The conference will offer more than 130 educational sessions hosted by industry experts and professionals, covering a wide range of fire and life safety issues, including emergency preparedness and response, emerging technologies, global issues and more, while NFPA's Spotlight on Education (SOPE) addresses public health topics and the powerful impact of community risk reduction.A small sampling of sessions to be held throughout the conference include:.Reimagining Wildfire Resilience: An End to Disaster and the Start of a Sustainable Future on June 16 at 9:15 a.m..Making Sense of Community Risk Reduction on June 16 at 9:15 a.m..Building Our Own Culture of Preparedness: A Targeted Community Outreach & Education Program on June 17 at 8 a.m..The Single Exit Stair Debate on June 17 at 9:15 a.m..Wildfire Prepared Communities: Where Fire Science Meets Social Science on June 17 at 9:15 a.m..Grenfell Tower: Legacy, Lessons, and the Path Forward on June 17 at 10:30 a.m..Carbon Monoxide: The Invisible Killer on June 17 at 2 p.m..Fire and Life Safety Risk Management for Electrical Vehicle Parking and Storage on June 17 at 2 p.m..Older Adult Outreach on June 17 at 3:45 p.m.In addition, keynote speaker Keller Runaundo Cliffton, co-founder and CEO of Zipline, will kick off the conference's opening general session. The largest autonomous commercial system in the world, Zipline utilizes drone delivery operations to change how goods are moved globally, drastically expanding access to healthcare, consumer products and food, in turn saving lives, reducing emissions and increasing economic opportunity. As this is the second time Cliffton is presenting as keynote speaker, he will provide an update on Zipline's reach and impact since 2018, including how the company completes a commercial delivery every 70 seconds, serving more than 4,000 businesses, organizations and governments.Also, as part of this year's activities and for the first time in Las Vegas, NFPA will invite attendees to stuff 1,000 teddy bears and comfort kits, which will be donated to local fire departments in support of children impacted by fire and other emergencies. More information about a media event featuring these donations will follow in the weeks ahead.###About the National Fire Protection Association(NFPAFounded in 1896, NFPAis a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit . All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at /freeaccess .

