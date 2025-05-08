BCE Announces Election Of Directors
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Mirko Bibic
280,854,230
97.58 %
6,963,072
2.42 %
Robert P. Dexter
278,934,572
96.91 %
8,884,730
3.09 %
Katherine Lee
279,198,941
97.00 %
8,620,292
3.00 %
Monique F. Leroux
278,663,893
96.82 %
9,153,499
3.18 %
Sheila A. Murray
275,977,442
95.89 %
11,840,086
4.11 %
Gordon M. Nixon
278,153,764
96.64 %
9,661,517
3.36 %
Louis P. Pagnutti
282,361,115
98.10 %
5,456,586
1.90 %
Calin Rovinescu
280,002,483
97.28 %
7,816,572
2.72 %
Karen Sheriff
280,208,791
97.36 %
7,609,333
2.64 %
Jennifer Tory
280,579,412
97.48 %
7,239,613
2.52 %
Louis Vachon
280,736,578
97.54 %
7,077,701
2.46 %
Johan Wibergh
281,936,122
97.96 %
5,882,873
2.04 %
Cornell Wright
279,100,995
96.97 %
8,715,003
3.03 %
Please visit BCE for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on sedarplus .About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell or BCE .
Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
[email protected]
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
[email protected]
