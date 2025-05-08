BCE Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE ) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Mirko Bibic 280,854,230 97.58 % 6,963,072 2.42 % Robert P. Dexter 278,934,572 96.91 % 8,884,730 3.09 % Katherine Lee 279,198,941 97.00 % 8,620,292 3.00 % Monique F. Leroux 278,663,893 96.82 % 9,153,499 3.18 % Sheila A. Murray 275,977,442 95.89 % 11,840,086 4.11 % Gordon M. Nixon 278,153,764 96.64 % 9,661,517 3.36 % Louis P. Pagnutti 282,361,115 98.10 % 5,456,586 1.90 % Calin Rovinescu 280,002,483 97.28 % 7,816,572 2.72 % Karen Sheriff 280,208,791 97.36 % 7,609,333 2.64 % Jennifer Tory 280,579,412 97.48 % 7,239,613 2.52 % Louis Vachon 280,736,578 97.54 % 7,077,701 2.46 % Johan Wibergh 281,936,122 97.96 % 5,882,873 2.04 % Cornell Wright 279,100,995 96.97 % 8,715,003 3.03 %

Please visit BCE for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on sedarplus .

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell or BCE .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .



_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED