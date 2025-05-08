Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BCE Announces Election Of Directors


2025-05-08 02:46:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE ) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Mirko Bibic

280,854,230

97.58 %

6,963,072

2.42 %

Robert P. Dexter

278,934,572

96.91 %

8,884,730

3.09 %

Katherine Lee

279,198,941

97.00 %

8,620,292

3.00 %

Monique F. Leroux

278,663,893

96.82 %

9,153,499

3.18 %

Sheila A. Murray

275,977,442

95.89 %

11,840,086

4.11 %

Gordon M. Nixon

278,153,764

96.64 %

9,661,517

3.36 %

Louis P. Pagnutti

282,361,115

98.10 %

5,456,586

1.90 %

Calin Rovinescu

280,002,483

97.28 %

7,816,572

2.72 %

Karen Sheriff

280,208,791

97.36 %

7,609,333

2.64 %

Jennifer Tory

280,579,412

97.48 %

7,239,613

2.52 %

Louis Vachon

280,736,578

97.54 %

7,077,701

2.46 %

Johan Wibergh

281,936,122

97.96 %

5,882,873

2.04 %

Cornell Wright

279,100,995

96.97 %

8,715,003

3.03 %

Please visit BCE for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on sedarplus .

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell or BCE .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian
[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08052025003732001241ID1109525612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search