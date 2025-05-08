European Travel Is On The Rise For U.S. Travelers This Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Summer is often a time to check off bucket list trips, so it's no surprise that European travel continues to rise for U.S. travelers,". "Traveling far from home and out of the country can sometimes add an extra element of stress to your travel – you may not know where the nearest doctor is or where to replace essential items if your baggage is lost or delayed. Travel insurance can help alleviate some of the worry associated with transcontinental travel by protecting against covered losses resulting from trip cancellations, interruptions, delays and medical emergencies."

Lisbon, Portugal (#9) makes its reappearance in the top 10 destinations, bumping out Athens, Greece. The rest of the list remains mostly consistent to 2024, with Rome, Italy (#4) and Edinburgh, Scotland (#5) rounding out in the top five. Other popular destinations include Reykjyavik, Iceland (#6), Barcelona, Spain (#7), Amsterdam, Netherlands (#8), and Nice, France (#10)

* Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2025 Summer Travel plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports from 5/22/2025 –9/2/2025, for trips between 5 and 8 days in length. In total, just under 7M itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

