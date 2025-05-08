STATEMENT FROM JOHN BERRY, NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF THE SOCIETY OF ST. VINCENT DE PAUL USA, ON THE ELECTION OF POPE LEO XIV

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The moment a new Pope steps onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for the first time is always a powerful reminder that the Catholic Church endures and that the Holy Spirit is not finished with us yet. On behalf of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA , I offer heartfelt congratulations to the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. We assure him of our prayers, our support, and our continued service to those in need as we are called to do by the Gospel.

Pope Leo XIV's election is a moment of profound hope for the Church and the world, as he is entrusted with leading the faithful into a new era of grace, mercy, and renewal. As with Pope Francis, the papacy of Pope Leo XIV offers us an opportunity to further unity, deepen compassion, and strengthen our shared call to serve our neighbors-values that lie at the heart of the Vincentian mission.

The Society has always followed the Gospel path of encounter - walking with the poor, the suffering, and the forgotten. As the largest lay Catholic organization in the world, we are the hands and feet of Christ in our communities - in the homes we visit, in the meals we serve, and in the listening ear we offer. Pope Leo XIV's witness to humility, simplicity, and care for the poor resonates deeply with our Vincentian spirit. We see in this new papacy an invitation to continue to grow and deepen our commitment to works of mercy, solidarity with the vulnerable, and the living out of Catholic social teaching - not only in words, but in deeds.

In the coming days and years, we are eager to listen, to learn, and to labor for the Kingdom of God - side by side with Pope Leo XIV, the clergy, religious, and laypeople across the globe.

May God bless our new Holy Father; may his papacy bring light to a searching world; and may we all be renewed in faith, in mission, and in love.

SOURCE The Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA

