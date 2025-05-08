Inch & Co. To Host 'Fields Of Honor' Benefit Concert, York PA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The concert, featuring country artist Justin Moore, will be held on Sat., June 14, at 6 PM EDT at the Inch & Co. farm, 2950 Lewisberry Road, York, PA 17404.

- Jeff InchYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inch & Co. will be to presenting“Fields of Honor,” an evening of country music and entertainment conceived in response to the tragic February 27th shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital. The event will honor the memory of fallen West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte and directly benefit hospital staff wounded or traumatized by the violence.The concert, featuring multi-platinum country artist Justin Moore and special guests, is set for Saturday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. EDT at the Inch & Co. farm, 2950 Lewisberry Road.Proceeds will support UPMC nurses affected by the shooting, the creation of the Officer Andrew Duarte Memorial Shooting Range and Simulation Room to help the West York Borough Police best equip officers for crisis situations, and a healing room, dedicated to staff well-being, at the hospital.“We felt compelled to act after the events of February 27th,” said Jeffrey Inch, CEO, Inch & Co.“Fields of Honor is a chance to remember Officer Duarte and support those impacted. We're honored to partner with 423 Productions and the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation on this effort.”UPMC Pinnacle Foundation President Jessica Ritchie added,“We're grateful to Inch & Co. and 423 Productions. These funds will help our staff heal and provide a permanent space supporting our team's emotional needs, while also bolstering the courageous protection that area police officers provide.”Ticket sales begin Friday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. EDT at via Tixr. All proceeds will be donated, with sponsorships also available.About Inch & Co.Based in York and named the Central Penn Business Journal's Fastest Growing Company of 2022, Inch & Co. (inchandco) is known for its fast-paced and passionately driven culture and wastes no time building both commercial and industrial spaces.About 423 Productions423 Productions ( ) was born from a passion for live music, the memories it creates, and the feeling it gives a crowd.About UPMC Pinnacle FoundationThe UPMC Pinnacle Foundation (upmcpinnaclefoundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that coordinates charitable giving to support community benefit and education programs, the needs of seven hospitals, and resources that improve access to, and quality of, care throughout UPMC in Central PA.

