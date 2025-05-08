People Suffering Due To Power Struggle Between Mamata And Abhishek Banerjee, Claims Amit Malviya

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya on Thursday had claimed that the people of the state are suffering because of a power struggle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the nephew of the CM.

He made this observation in a statement which he posted on the wall of his official X handle on Thursday evening. In the statement, he had also referred to Abhishek Banerjee as Bhaipo (nephew) and khokababu (young boy).

“One side, Mamata. On the other, Bhaipo; the power struggle is real! But who is paying the price? Who is being crushed under this greed and betrayal? The common people of Bengal,” Malviya claimed in his statement.

In the statement, Malviya had also accused the Trinamool Congress general secretary and party Lok Sabha member of having his fingerprints in all major financial scams in West Bengal.

“From the corridors of SSC to the coal mines of Bengal, from the cattle vans lining up at the borders to the lottery syndicates that bleed the helpless dry, every scam has a common thread: Khokababu, Abhishek Banerjee Khokababu has his fingerprints on every scam in Bengal. His end goal is grabbing power for himself - he wants to rule and loot Bengal!,” Malviya claimed in his statement.

In his post, he also claimed that people of West Bengal will give a fitting reply to Trinamool Congress in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

“Bengal has bled enough! In 2026, Bengal will rise and foil the sinister design of Pishi-Bhaipo (aunt-nephew) duo to grab power they lust for. Soibe Na Aar Bangla (West Bengal will not tolerate anymore,” Malviya's statement read.

To recall, in a somewhat similar post that Malviya made last week, he alleged that under Mamata Banerjee's rule, rampant corruption and attacks on Hindu religious festivals have become quite a regular factor in West Bengal.

“Under Mamata's rule, Bengal got nothing but bomb blasts at Pujo pandals and fake job rackets. Temples came under attack, and crores were siphoned off by her ministers - while Bengalis were left to starve, with neither jobs nor dignity. Her speeches may be grand, but her legacy? Smuggling, scamming, and silencing Sanatanis,” read the post made by Malviya last week.