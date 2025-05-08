Yemen's Huthis To Keep Attacking Israeli Ships Despite US Deal

MENAFN - Jordan Times) SANAA - Yemen's Huthi rebels will continue targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea, an official told AFP on Wednesday, despite a ceasefire that ended weeks of intense US strikes on the Iran-backed group.

A day after the Huthis agreed to stop firing on ships plying the key trade route off their shores, a senior official told AFP that Israel was excluded from the deal.

"The waterways are safe for all international ships except Israeli ones," Abdulmalik Alejri, a member of the Huthi political bureau, told AFP.

"Israel is not part of the agreement, it only includes American and other ships," he said.

The Huthis, who have controlled large swathes of Yemen for more than a decade, began firing at Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November 2023, weeks after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

They broadened their campaign to target ships tied to the United States and Britain after military strikes by the two countries began in January 2024.

Alejri said the Huthis would now "only" attack Israeli ships. In the past, vessels visiting Israel, or those with tenuous Israeli links, were in the rebels' sights.

On Wednesday, Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said their forces had launched two attacks, targeting Ramon Airport in southern Israel with two drones and "a vital target of the Zionist enemy" in the Tel Aviv area "using a Yafa drone".

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman earlier Esmaeil Baqaei "welcomed the cessation of US aggression against the country", praising Yemenis for their "legendary resistance".

Saudi Arabia also commended the deal, a foreign ministry statement said, as did the United Nations which called for "restraint and the deescalation in and around Yemen".

Airport strike

The US-Huthi agreement was announced after deadly Israeli strikes on Tuesday put Sanaa airport out of action in revenge for a Huthi missile strike on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

Sanaa airport director Khaled alShaief told the rebels' Al-Masirah television the Israeli attack had destroyed terminal buildings and caused $500 million in damage.

Oman said it had facilitated an agreement between Washington and the rebels that "neither side will target the other... ensuring freedom of navigation".

US President Donald Trump, who will visit Gulf countries next week, trumpeted the deal, saying the Huthis had "capitulated".

"They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that's... the purpose of what we were doing," he said during a White House press appearance.

The ceasefire followed weeks of stepped-up US strikes aimed at deterring Huthi attacks on shipping. The US attacks left 300 people dead, according to an AFP tally of Huthi figures.

The Pentagon said last week US strikes had hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since mid-March in an operation that has been dubbed "Rough Rider".

Alejri said recent US-Iran talks in Muscat "provided an opportunity" for indirect contacts between Sanaa and Washington, leading to the ceasefire.

"America was the one who started the aggression against us, and at its beginning, we did not resume our operations on Israel," he added.

"We did not target any American ships or warships until they targeted us."

Scores of Huthi missile and drone attacks have drastically reduced cargo volumes on the Red Sea route, which normally carries about 12 per cent of global maritime trade.

The Huthis say their campaign -- and a steady stream of attacks on Israeli territory -- is in solidarity with the Palestinians.