Diners Club International® Announces $750,000 Donation For World Central Kitchen

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, Diners Club International® announced a donation of $750,000 to World Central Kitchen to aid communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide. For every purchase made with a Diners Club card globally on May 7, 2025, the company provided one meal, up to a total of $750,000. Diners Club Members globally met the donation maximum, indicating a successful donation day.

Diners Club's $750K donation to World Central Kitchen will provide approximately 150,000 meals to impacted communities worldwide. This contribution is part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations that began in February. Through this collaboration, Clubmembers will have a direct role in providing comforting meals to survivors of natural disasters and humanitarian causes.

“Diners Club is proud to collaborate with World Central Kitchen as part of our 75th Anniversary celebration,” said Ricardo Leite, senior vice president and head of international markets at Discover and president of Diners Club International.“One meal launched our industry 75 years ago and today; we are honoring our origins by supporting World Central Kitchen's mission to provide comfort and hope through food during times of crisis.”

As part of Diners Club's Together for Change program, this global initiative empowers Diners Club Issuers and Clubmembers to support causes that matter most in their communities. For over 20 years, Diners Club has supported various causes, with a focus on sustainability, healthcare, education and disaster relief.

“Contributions like this with Diners Club are crucial to our mission of providing meals to those impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises,” said José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.“The donation by Diners Club International will support World Central Kitchen's boots-on-the-ground efforts to feed those impacted by natural disasters worldwide, including wildfires, tornadoes, and hurricanes. This is about more than just feeding people – it's about helping meet a basic human need and bringing hope to the table.”

About Diners Club International Ltd.

Established in 1950, Diners Club International® became the first multi-purpose charge card in the world, launching a financial revolution in how consumers and companies pay for products and services. Today, Diners Club® is a globally recognized brand serving the payment needs of select and affluent consumers, offering access to more than 1,700 airport lounges and experiences worldwide1, and providing corporations and small business owners with an array of expense management solutions. With acceptance in 200+ countries and territories2, Diners Club International is uniquely qualified to serve its Clubmembers all over the world.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines providing fresh meals in response to crises. Applying our model of quick action, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real time, WCK has served more than 450 million nourishing meals around the world.

When disaster strikes, WCK's Relief Team mobilizes with the urgency of now to start cooking and serving meals to people in need. By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of local restaurants, food trucks, and emergency kitchens, WCK serves comforting meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively. To support regional economies, WCK prioritizes purchasing local ingredients to cook with or distribute directly to families in need.

1 Based on information provided by third-party service providers and Network Participants.

2 Based on transaction data collected from 2020 through 2024.

