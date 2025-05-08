403
Crude Oil Forecast Today 08/05: Gives Back Gains (Chart)
- During the trading session on Wednesday we saw the Light Sweet Crude market rally, reaching the crucial $60 level. However, the market has pulled back significantly from that level as we head toward the FOMC meeting, as traders are trying to sort out whether or not the economy is going to get a bit of a boost from the Federal Reserve, or if we are going to plummet into Armageddon. Obviously, that's a bit of a stretch, but the way the markets have been acting and the headlines about what tariffs are going to do basically paint that picture.
