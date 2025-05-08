GBP/USD Analysis Today 08/05: Steady Ahead Of Boe (Chart)
- Ahead of the Bank of England's announcement today, Thursday, the GBP/USD currency pair is attempting to maintain its upward rebound gains, which reached the 1.3400 resistance level before the pound/dollar price stabilized around the 1.3285 level at the time of writing this analysis. According to Forex market trading, market participants appeared cautious, avoiding any significant moves before the Bank of England's (BoE) widely anticipated interest rate announcement later this afternoon. However, Sterling trading found some support, buoyed by optimism surrounding the UK-India trade agreement, which lifted sentiment regarding the UK's economic prospects ahead of the central bank's upcoming decision.
On the other hand, the British pound will receive support if the Bank of England continues to signal satisfaction with the pace of its current quarterly interest rate cuts. This comes amid continued declines in financial market volatility, as investors remain optimistic about the prospects for trade deals after "Liberation Day."EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Analysis for the GBP/USD pair today:According to the performance on the daily timeframe chart, the GBP/USD trading has remained on its path to a bullish shift, and the 1.3400 resistance will remain a catalyst and confirmation of the bulls' strong control. According to the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading around the 60 level, this confirms the upward shift but has not yet reached the overbought zone, and the MACD indicator for the 12.26 closing is still in the overbought zone. Over this time frame, a break of the upward trend will not occur without the bears moving the currency pair to the vicinity of the support levels of 1.3240 and 1.3180, respectively. Caution is advised, as if the pound does not gain momentum today, the GBP/USD pair may be subject to profit-taking selloffs.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
