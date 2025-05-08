EUR/USD Analysis Today 08/05: Trading Fails To Rise (Chart)
- The overall Trend: Neutral. Today's Euro/Dollar Support Levels: 1.1270 – 1.1200 – 1.1140. Today's Euro/Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1355 – 1.1400 -1.1480.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1240 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1160. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1420 with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss at 1.1500.
Regarding the movement of technical indicators, there is no change from what was mentioned previously, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving away from the midline and is at a reading of 60, which confirms the bulls' holding but awaiting more stimulus before moving towards the overbought zone. However, at the same time, the MACD indicator for the 12.26 closing is leaning downwards.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWill the Euro Price Rise Soon?According to the view of Forex market experts, the euro price may benefit from the de-dollarization of foreign exchange reserves, but more work needs to be done to increase the attractiveness of euro-denominated assets, according to currency analysts. If central banks' appetite for the euro returns to what it was in the early 2000s, euro-denominated foreign exchange reserves could increase by up to around €450 billion. As is known, de-dollarization boosts the net issuance of US Treasury bonds, which are mainly acquired by domestic private sector investors, with major Asian investors exiting the market. For Europe to attract these flows, it must provide a high-quality and liquid asset pool to compete with US Treasury bonds.On the economic front, according to the economic calendar data, the euro will be affected today by the announcement of German economic figures, led by the industrial production rate and trade balance figures, at 9:00 AM Egypt time. On the US dollar side, the number of weekly jobless claims, the non-farm productivity rate, and the employment cost index will all be announced at 3:30 PM Egypt time.
