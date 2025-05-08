US Farm Data Names Chris Sidles Director Of Innovative Data Solutions

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., May 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - US Farm Data is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Sidles as Director of Innovative Data Solutions, a newly created role designed to expand the company's strategic partnerships with enterprise-level agribusinesses and related sectors.







In this role, Sidles will work directly with executive leadership teams – CEOs, CMOs, VPs of Marketing and Strategy – to help them align US Farm Data's proprietary insights with their most pressing marketing and growth initiatives. He will lead efforts to define customized scopes of work that transform data into actionable strategies, driving measurable impact and new business opportunities.

“With 20+ years in the agricultural space, Chris understands the challenges facing today's agrimarketers: tighter margins, evolving buyer behaviors, and the need for precision in both message and market,” said Bill Mattern, CEO of US Farm Data.“His experience delivering high-value, insight-driven solutions for large organizations, coupled with his industry leadership, such as serving on the NAMA board, makes him an ideal fit to help our clients go further, faster.”

With a deep background in business development, analytics, and enterprise consulting, Sidles brings the kind of high-level perspective needed to support complex sales cycles and marketing campaigns across agriculture, finance, and beyond.

“US Farm Data's legacy in ag market intelligence is unmatched, and I'm thrilled to help enterprise clients tap into that advantage,” said Sidles.“Today's top companies aren't looking for more data-they're looking for insight that leads to action. That's exactly what we deliver.”

About US Farm Data:

US Farm Data helps organizations by providing access to the most comprehensive and accurate farm, rural, and ag business data in the market. With a combined 75 years of experience in agricultural marketing, the company supports clients across ag manufacturing, finance, legal, and enterprise marketing teams.

