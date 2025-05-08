China Airlines Expands Fleet With Boeing 777X Order

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Taiwan's China Airlines has confirmed an order for 14 Boeing 777X aircraft, comprising 10 777-9 passenger jets and four 777-8 freighters. The agreement includes options for an additional five 777-9s and four 777-8Fs, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2029.

This procurement is part of a broader $11.9 billion investment aimed at modernising the airline's long-haul fleet. The comprehensive plan also encompasses the acquisition of 10 Airbus A350-1000 passenger aircraft. The new aircraft are intended to replace aging Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A330-300s, enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience.

The Boeing 777-9s will feature a three-class configuration: Premium Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. Notable enhancements include raised ceilings, improved cabin air exchange systems, and dynamic LED mood lighting designed to reduce passenger fatigue on long-haul flights. The Airbus A350-1000s will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines and will incorporate advanced features such as electro-dimmable windows for superior light control.

In the cargo sector, the addition of four Boeing 777-8F freighters will augment China Airlines' existing fleet of nine 777Fs and eight 747-400Fs. The 777-8F offers a maximum structural payload of 118 tonnes and a range of 8,167 km, providing increased flexibility and capacity for long-haul cargo routes to North America and Europe.

China Airlines' strategic decision to diversify its fleet with both Boeing and Airbus aircraft reflects a commitment to operational resilience and flexibility. This approach mitigates risks associated with supply chain disruptions or delays from a single manufacturer. The airline's focus on sustainability is evident in the selection of fuel-efficient aircraft, aiming to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 25% compared to previous models.

The timing of this order is significant for Boeing, as it navigates challenges related to delays in the 777X program and geopolitical tensions affecting orders from mainland China. China Airlines' commitment provides a boost to Boeing's wide-body aircraft segment and underscores the airline's confidence in the 777X's capabilities.

