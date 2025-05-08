Dubai Unveils Mushrif Park As Flagship Leisure Destination

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai Municipality has launched a transformative project at Mushrif Park, positioning it as a premier sports and entertainment hub. The development introduces a 50-kilometre network of cycling paths, a 10-kilometre hiking trail, and a range of new amenities, including cafes, restaurants, locker rooms, and showers.

Mushrif Park, established in 1982 and spanning 525 hectares, is located in the eastern part of the city near Al Khawaneej. It has long been a popular destination for families and fitness enthusiasts. The park features an International Village with 13 traditional houses from around the world, a botanical garden, and the Dubai Crocodile Park. Recent enhancements aim to elevate the park's status as a multifunctional community hub.

The expansion aligns with Dubai's broader urban development strategies, including the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033. These initiatives focus on creating sustainable, pedestrian-friendly environments that promote well-being and active lifestyles.

In 2024, Dubai's public parks and recreational facilities attracted over 31 million visitors, a 7% increase from the previous year. Mushrif Park alone welcomed 874,201 visitors, reflecting its growing appeal among residents and tourists. The park's new features are expected to further boost visitor numbers and enhance the overall experience.

The development of Mushrif Park is part of Dubai's commitment to providing high-quality recreational spaces that cater to diverse interests. By integrating modern amenities with natural landscapes, the park offers a unique blend of relaxation and activity. The addition of extensive cycling and hiking trails supports the city's goal of becoming a leading destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?