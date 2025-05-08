Swiss Federal Railways Satisfied With Bodycams For Transport Police

Deutsch de SBB zufrieden mit Bodycams für Transportpolizei Original Read more: SBB zufrieden mit Bodycams für Transportpolize

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Federal Railways has drawn a positive interim conclusion on the use of bodycams by the transport police. Since the introduction of these body-worn cameras, the frequency of assaults on police officers has fallen by 25%. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 12:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Federal Railways introduced the bodycams in September 2024 and compared the first six months of use with the same period in the previous year, the company revealed on Thursday. They plan to draw a final conclusion on the introduction of the bodycams after one year.

The bodycams are used in the daily presence and intervention service. Bodycams are used to deter potential perpetrators, de-escalate conflicts and, if necessary, record evidence.

