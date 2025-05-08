Swiss Federal Railways Satisfied With Bodycams For Transport Police
The Federal Railways introduced the bodycams in September 2024 and compared the first six months of use with the same period in the previous year, the company revealed on Thursday. They plan to draw a final conclusion on the introduction of the bodycams after one year.
The bodycams are used in the daily presence and intervention service. Bodycams are used to deter potential perpetrators, de-escalate conflicts and, if necessary, record evidence.More More Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the rails?
This content was published on Aug 19, 2024 Body cameras will be worn by transport police officers on Swiss trains to help de-escalate conflicts and increase accountability.Read more: Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the rails
