Switzerland Unveils A National Drought-Detection System

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is preparing for the consequences of climate change. On Thursday, it launched a new national system for detecting drought and warning the population and authorities in advance. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 14:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The aim of the system is to minimise damage and shortages in basic supplies, the federal offices for the environment (FOEN), meteorology and climatology (MeteoSwiss) and topography (Swisstopo), which are behind the project, said on Thursday.

