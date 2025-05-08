Switzerland Unveils A National Drought-Detection System
-
Français
fr
La Suisse lance un système national de détection des sécheresses
Original
Read more: La Suisse lance un système national de détection des sécheresse
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The aim of the system is to minimise damage and shortages in basic supplies, the federal offices for the environment (FOEN), meteorology and climatology (MeteoSwiss) and topography (Swisstopo), which are behind the project, said on Thursday.More More Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor droughts
This content was published on Jun 19, 2023 Droughts are set to become increasingly frequent as well as last longer in Switzerland. How can they be predicted?Read more: Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor drought
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment