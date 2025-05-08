Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Unveils A National Drought-Detection System

2025-05-08 02:21:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is preparing for the consequences of climate change. On Thursday, it launched a new national system for detecting drought and warning the population and authorities in advance. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 14:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La Suisse lance un système national de détection des sécheresses Original Read more: La Suisse lance un système national de détection des sécheresse

The aim of the system is to minimise damage and shortages in basic supplies, the federal offices for the environment (FOEN), meteorology and climatology (MeteoSwiss) and topography (Swisstopo), which are behind the project, said on Thursday.

More More Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor droughts

This content was published on Jun 19, 2023 Droughts are set to become increasingly frequent as well as last longer in Switzerland. How can they be predicted?

Read more: Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor drought

