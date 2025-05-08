Electricity Reserves Still Needed In Switzerland In Midterm

Français fr Des réserves d'électricité continuent de s'imposer en Suisse Original Read more: Des réserves d'électricité continuent de s'imposer en Suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's energy supply remains uncertain. Electricity reserves are still needed in the medium term, the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) said on Thursday. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 15:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Security of supply should be guaranteed for the coming winter, says ElCom. However, uncertainties remain, particularly with regard to import capacities, the development of renewable energies, and consumption trends.

ElCom therefore considers that preventive measures in the form of winter reserves (hydroelectric and thermal reserves) are still appropriate. The alert has not been lifted.

