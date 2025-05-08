Electricity Reserves Still Needed In Switzerland In Midterm
-
Français
fr
Des réserves d'électricité continuent de s'imposer en Suisse
Original
Read more: Des réserves d'électricité continuent de s'imposer en Suiss
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Security of supply should be guaranteed for the coming winter, says ElCom. However, uncertainties remain, particularly with regard to import capacities, the development of renewable energies, and consumption trends.
ElCom therefore considers that preventive measures in the form of winter reserves (hydroelectric and thermal reserves) are still appropriate. The alert has not been lifted.More Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorrow
The global challenge is not only to produce more energy from renewable sources, but also to store it efficiently and sustainably.Read more: Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorro
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment