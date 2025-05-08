Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Electricity Reserves Still Needed In Switzerland In Midterm

2025-05-08 02:21:20
Switzerland's energy supply remains uncertain. Electricity reserves are still needed in the medium term, the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) said on Thursday. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 15:49
  • Français fr Des réserves d'électricité continuent de s'imposer en Suisse Original Read more: Des réserves d'électricité continuent de s'imposer en Suiss

Security of supply should be guaranteed for the coming winter, says ElCom. However, uncertainties remain, particularly with regard to import capacities, the development of renewable energies, and consumption trends.

ElCom therefore considers that preventive measures in the form of winter reserves (hydroelectric and thermal reserves) are still appropriate. The alert has not been lifted.

More Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorrow

The global challenge is not only to produce more energy from renewable sources, but also to store it efficiently and sustainably.

Read more: Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorro

