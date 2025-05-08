Switzerland To Give Millions To Three UN Organisations

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is supporting three United Nations programmes this year with a total of CHF39 million ($47 million). The contributions set an example for International Geneva, said the foreign ministry. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 16:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In all, CHF13 million will go to the UN children's charity Unicef, the ministry said on Thursday. UN Women will receive CHF11.5 million: the programme is committed to promoting equality and improving the position of women. To this end, it focuses in particular on legal reforms and access to gainful employment.

