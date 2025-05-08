Switzerland To Give Millions To Three UN Organisations
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In all, CHF13 million will go to the UN children's charity Unicef, the ministry said on Thursday. UN Women will receive CHF11.5 million: the programme is committed to promoting equality and improving the position of women. To this end, it focuses in particular on legal reforms and access to gainful employment.More How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval
Switzerland, like other rich nations, is grappling with a shrinking foreign aid budget, as the war in Ukraine forces a reset in its priorities.Read more: How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheava
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment