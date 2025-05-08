Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland To Give Millions To Three UN Organisations

Switzerland To Give Millions To Three UN Organisations


2025-05-08 02:21:20
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is supporting three United Nations programmes this year with a total of CHF39 million ($47 million). The contributions set an example for International Geneva, said the foreign ministry. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 16:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In all, CHF13 million will go to the UN children's charity Unicef, the ministry said on Thursday. UN Women will receive CHF11.5 million: the programme is committed to promoting equality and improving the position of women. To this end, it focuses in particular on legal reforms and access to gainful employment.

More How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval

Switzerland, like other rich nations, is grappling with a shrinking foreign aid budget, as the war in Ukraine forces a reset in its priorities.

Read more: How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheava

MENAFN08052025000210011054ID1109525403

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search