Crown Prince Meets With Japan PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday met with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Tokyo. The Crown Prince conveyed His Majesty's greetings to the Japanese prime minister, expressing pride in the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Japan, and their shared views on the need to achieve peace and prosperity in the region and the world, according to a Royal Court statement. His Royal Highness commended Japan's efforts in organising the Osaka Expo 2025, and wished Japan continued success in various fields. Prime Minister Ishiba expressed admiration of the Jordan Pavilion at the Expo, which is popular among visitors and offers them a unique experience, the statement said. The Crown Prince also expressed appreciation for the Japan International Cooperation Agency's role in supporting development projects in the Kingdom in priority sectors such as water and energy. His Royal Highness highlighted the initiatives and projects of the National Council for Future Technology, which was established to promote digital infrastructure, advanced technology, cybersecurity, and the investment ecosystem. The prime minister stressed Jordan's key role in supporting regional security and stability, noting the need to maintain cooperation between Jordan and Japan. The meeting also covered the importance of pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza and resuming aid flow, with the Crown Prince commending Japan's support of the two-state solution and the legitimate rights of Palestinians. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.
