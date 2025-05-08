Attorney Greg Rizio Named Trial Lawyer Of The Year By CAOIE

Acclaimed Inland Empire trial attorney Greg Rizio has once again received the Trial Lawyer of the Year award from the (CAOIE) for the second time.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Inland Empire trial attorney Greg Rizio has once again been recognized for his excellence in the courtroom, receiving the Trial Lawyer of the Year award from the Consumer Attorneys of the Inland Empire (CAOIE) for the second time, becoming the first attorney to do so. Though Rizio has previously earned numerous accolades from various organizations -including the prestigious California State Trial Lawyer of the Year Award-this latest recognition holds special significance.“Recognition by this organization means the most to me, as its members are like family,” Rizio said during his acceptance speech.“This legal community has become a family that supports each other and thrives in helping each other succeed and that structure didn't exist only 15 years ago. Thank You for this recognition but mostly, thank you for your friendship!"His past Trial Lawyer of the Year awards were based on large trial verdicts, but this year's honor was awarded for Rizio's appellate advocacy in the landmark case of Downey v. City of Riverside. In the case, the plaintiff's mother was speaking with her daughter over a Bluetooth phone connection when she heard the tragic sounds of the screeching of tires and crunching of metal. Then total silence. Several minutes later the mom heard a male's voice on her daughter's phone saying, "please be quiet I have to check for a pulse and I know this will be hard but hang up right now and dial 9-1-1."Initially the court ruled that the mother did not experience the trauma of the accident as she hadn't seen it. However, Rizio appealed the ruling and successfully argued that the mother's auditory experience and immediate understanding of the event met the legal threshold for emotional distress damages. The California Supreme Court ultimately issued a unanimous opinion in favor of Rizio's client, expanding legal precedent in the process.

Greg Rizio

Rizio Lipinsky Law Firm PC

+1 888-292-8888

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.