Integrated Automotive Services Becomes Featured BMW Service Center On Bimmershops

Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, is now a featured BMW repair provider on BimmerShops, expanding its visibility to BMW drivers.

- Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Automotive Services has been added as a featured shop on BimmerShops, a directory trusted by BMW drivers nationwide. This listing expands the visibility of the shop's professional-grade BMW repair services to more customers in Easton and the surrounding areas.

A Trusted Name in BMW Repairs

Known for using OEM parts and advanced diagnostics, Integrated Automotive Services brings over 30 years of experience to every BMW repair. From oil changes to complex electrical work, their ASE-certified team delivers dealership-quality results.

Word from the Owner

"Being listed on BimmerShops helps BMW owners find the expert-level service they deserve," said Adam McGinley, Owner.

About Integrated Automotive Services

Founded in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is a certified NAPA AutoCare Center located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042. The shop specializes in BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Porsche service.

To schedule an appointment, visit bmwvolvoservice or call (610) 253-4700.

