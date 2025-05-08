EQS-News: New Work SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

Burda Digital SE submits specified demand for squeeze-out and determines cash compensation for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of New Work SE at EUR 105.65

08.05.2025 / 10:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 8. May 2025



On 7 May 2025, Burda Digital SE has submitted a specific request to the Management Board of New Work SE (“ Company ”) for the transfer of the shares of the Company's minority shareholders to Burda Digital SE as the main shareholder in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement in accordance with Section 327a para 1 sentence 1 of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG) (squeeze-out under Stock Corporation Act).



In this context, Burda Digital SE has informed the Management Board of the Company that it holds approximately 97.07% of the Company's share capital and has set the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares of the Company's minority shareholders to it at EUR 105.65 per share of the Company. On 7 May 2025, the court-appointed expert auditor has confirmed that the cash compensation determined by Burda Digital SE is appropriate.



The transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of the Company to Burda Digital SE as the main shareholder in exchange for a cash settlement of EUR 105.65 per share of the Company is to be resolved at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on 23 June 2025.



The squeeze-out under Stock Corporation Act will only become effective upon entry of the approving resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting in the commercial register.



08.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: New Work SE Am Strandkai 1 20457 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 419 131-793 Fax: +49 (0)40 419 131-44 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000NWRK013 WKN: NWRK01 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg EQS News ID: 2133334

End of News EQS News Service