Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

08.05.2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Press Release Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors Altdorf, 8 May 2025 - The 17th Annual General Meeting of Orascom Development Holding AG took place today. In accordance with Article 7 of the Articles of Association, it was held virtually. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority, including the delisting of the shares of Orascom Development Holding AG from SIX Swiss Exchange.











About Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding's diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit . Contact for Investors: Ahmed Abou El Ella Director of Investor Relations Tel: +20 224 61 89 61 Mobile: +20 122129 5555 Email: ... Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ODH management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between any forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of ODH. ODH accepts no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.







