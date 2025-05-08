IN-Space And Karnataka Ink Mous To Boost Newspace Ecosystem

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Karnataka government signed significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday to accelerate the state's development as India's premier commercial space hub.

The agreements, signed by Karnataka's Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, include plans for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies in Bengaluru and developing a public-private Space Manufacturing Park dedicated to next-generation satellite and launch vehicle production.

These partnerships create a framework for collaboration between the state government and IN-SPACe in developing both facilities, according to an official release.

Karnataka already possesses a mature ecosystem spanning the entire space sector value chain, with an established presence of government agencies, private companies, MSMEs, ISRO headquarters, DRDO laboratories, and public-sector undertakings including HAL, BEL, BHEL, and NAL, alongside leading academic and research institutions.

The MoUs aim to strengthen Karnataka's NewSpace ecosystem in alignment with the national objectives outlined in the Indian Space Policy of 2023, while fostering innovation across the sector.

IN-SPACe has been advancing India's space ambitions by facilitating ease of business and encouraging participation from both government and non-government entities.

As global space activity continues to expand, IN-SPACe is playing a pivotal role in developing India's space economy.

The agreements with Karnataka represent a strategic initiative to align regional aspirations with national goals, as noted in the release.

The MoUs were signed by Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to the Government (Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology), Government of Karnataka; and Lochan Sehra, IAS, Joint Secretary, IN-SPACe, in the presence of Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, IAS, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

"The MoUs with IN-SPACe mark a new chapter in Karnataka's space journey, creating a seamless talent and value chain with the regulatory support needed to compete globally," said Dr. Shalini Rajneesh.

As the global space sector transitions from agency-led missions to agile public-private partnerships, the signing reinforces Karnataka's position as India's launchpad for breakthrough NewSpace technologies, driven by visionary governance, private enterprise, and a deep talent pool.

(KNN Bureau)