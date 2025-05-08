China Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On Indian Pesticide Imports

MENAFN - KNN India)China's Ministry of Commerce has announced anti-dumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India for five years, effective immediately.

The decision follows a year-long investigation, which concluded that Indian exporters were dumping the pesticide at unfairly low prices, causing material injury to China's domestic industry, according to a report by the Global Times.

According to the Chinese commerce ministry, the anti-dumping duties range from 48.4 per cent to 166.2 per cent, with Tagros Chemicals India facing the lowest margin at 48.4 per cent, and UPL Ltd, along with other unspecified Indian firms, being subjected to the steepest duty of 166.2 per cent.

Gharda Chemicals, Meghmani Organics, Bharat Rasayan, and Heranba Industries are among those affected, with rates between 62 per cent and 75.7 per cent.

Cypermethrin is widely used in agriculture for pest control in crops such as cotton, vegetables, fruit trees, and corn. The Chinese commerce ministry said the decision came after a preliminary ruling in January 2025, which confirmed both the existence of dumping and a causal link to damage suffered by domestic producers.

Importers in China will now be required to pay the corresponding duties to customs authorities.

The move comes amid rising global trade tensions and a pattern of reciprocal trade remedies. In March, India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies initiated 11 new investigations and issued final findings in 13 anti-dumping cases, including against Chinese exports such as aluminium foil, vitamin-A palmitate, and vacuum flasks.

Of the 13 cases concluded by India, 12 involved Chinese products. India has also provisionally imposed duties of up to USD 873 per tonne on Chinese aluminium foil.

