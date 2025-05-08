Elon Musk's Starlink Receives Indian Government Nod For Satellite Internet Services

MENAFN - KNN India)Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk's SpaceX, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Indian government, signaling progress toward securing a satellite communication (satcom) license in the country.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued the LoI, according to official sources. This marks a significant development in Starlink's long-standing attempt to enter India's growing digital connectivity market.

The company aims to offer high-speed, low-latency internet through its network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which orbit about 550 km above Earth.

Unlike traditional satellite services that rely on geostationary satellites, Starlink's LEO network-currently consisting of about 7,000 satellites-is designed for faster, more responsive internet access suitable for streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. SpaceX plans to expand the network to over 40,000 satellites in the coming years.

Starlink's India entry had been delayed due to regulatory and security concerns.“It is a little complicated issue... Security is one of them,” said Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, noting that the approval process is now in its final stages.

India has already granted satcom licenses to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications. Earlier this year, both Reliance Jio and Airtel announced partnerships to support the rollout of Starlink's services across India.

However, the cost of satellite-based internet remains a hurdle, with current rates significantly higher than fibre-optic broadband, which also offers faster speeds.

Still, Starlink's approval would mark a new chapter in India's digital infrastructure, especially in remote and underserved regions.

