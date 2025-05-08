(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The bass dropped, the lights dimmed, and the energy soared as Parimatch , the leading global gaming platform, hosted an exclusive meet-and-greet session featuring its Global brand ambassador, Indian rap icon DIVINE. Held at the edgy“ antiSOCIAL ” venue in Mumbai, the event brought together influencers, Parimatch VIP users, and top media voices for an immersive, high-energy experience.

DIVINE in the Spotlight: Parimatch Hosts Exclusive Meet & Greet with Indian Rap Icon

With a crowd capped at 35 exclusive guests, the atmosphere felt warm and intimate. DIVINE, known for his lyrical storytelling and Mumbai street roots, took center stage for a 30-minute engaging Q&A session that gave fans and journalists a deeper look into the artist's mind.

During the session, DIVINE reflected on the pivotal moments in his career that set him on the path to success. He shared insights into his creative process, discussing whether his tracks are shaped by clear goals or the natural flow of inspiration. He also shared how he stays grounded despite mainstream success, the mindset he relies on during challenging times, and his thoughts on the role of luck versus hard work. The session offered a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the life and drive of one of India's most influential music voices.

As the sun dipped and the lights came up, guests got the chance to meet DIVINE personally during a leaflet-signing session, followed by pictures with the rap icon at the branded Photozone. Influencers captured the moment, fans got their Parimatch-branded merchandise, and the vibrant energy continued to fill the air as everyone enjoyed the experience.

Adding a fresh twist to the evening, Parimatch hosted a cocktail workshop, where guests mastered the art of mixing the perfect drink under the guidance of expert bartenders. The mood was celebratory and the playlist perfectly in tune with Mumbai's late-afternoon vibe.

With DIVINE at the forefront and Parimatch setting the stage, this meet-and-greet session was a reminder that some stories are best told live.