Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Motion Shafts Grab The Spotlight On The Champions Tour



A growing number of golfers competing at the highest levels of senior professional golf are making the switch to Newton's innovative equipment.

The tech behind the shaft is key to its performance. The benefits of Newton Motion shafts are not exclusive to seasoned professionals.

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) Motion shafts are garnering significant attention for the impressive performance benefits they offer, particularly among players on the Champions Tour. A recent Golf article praised the high-quality construction of these shafts and noted that a growing number of golfers competing at the highest levels of senior professional golf are making the switch to Newton's innovative equipment ( ). This surge in popularity highlights Newton Golf's commitment to pushing the boundaries of golf shaft technology, offering players a more consistent, powerful and reliable swing.

“If you've been paying attention to what's in players' bags on the Champions Tour lately, you've probably noticed something sneaky-good popping up more and more: Newton Motion shafts,” the article stated.“In a sea of 'proprietary blends' and 'made for' composites, Newton shafts aren't just your average...

