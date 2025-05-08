How Cloud ERP And AI Are Powering The Future Of Sustainability

MENAFN - 3BL) Previously published by Forbes

Every April, Earth Day arrives in full color – parks buzzing with volunteers, corporate campuses dotted with tree-planting events, and social feeds flooded with stunning shots of mountains, oceans, and forests. It's a powerful annual reminder of our planet's beauty and our responsibility to protect it.

I strongly believe sustainability can't be a once-a-year priority. Fortunately, most of the customers, partner and colleagues I talk to believe the same - sustainability is becoming a business imperative with environmental factors impacting their day-to-day operations.

