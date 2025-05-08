Fifth Third Employees Fight Food Insecurity And Support Communities On Annual“Fifth Third Day”

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, May 8, 2025 /3BL/ - Fifth Third Bank's (NASDAQ: FITB) nearly 19,000 employees celebrated the annual“Fifth Third Day” by volunteering and donating to fight food insecurity within their local communities across the Bank's 11-state footprint.

On May 2, celebrated as“Fifth Third Day,” employees united to pack millions of meals, collect and donate food items, and support local hunger relief organizations. Fifth Third Day kicks off a month of volunteering activities across the Bank's 11-state footprint, with the theme of 'Tackling Food Insecurity One Community at a Time.'

“Food security continues to be a pressing issue affecting millions of Americans, and the price of food and basic necessities continues to increase,” said Tim Spence, chairman, CEO and president of Fifth Third.“On Fifth Third Day, we have the opportunity – and the great privilege – to step up and support our communities by donating our time and money so fewer Americans go hungry.”

Since 1991, Fifth Third has celebrated its employees, customers and communities on its signature day, May 3. Because the date falls on a weekend this year, service activities began on May 2 and will continue throughout May in support of local hunger relief organizations.

“At Fifth Third, we prioritize taking care of our communities. That's why tackling food insecurity is so important to us – by fulfilling one of the basic needs that some families may have, we can help alleviate the stress of being concerned about where the next meal is going to come from,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer for Fifth Third.

Empowering local communities

Fifth Third's Financial Empowerment Mobile, commonly known as the eBus, was reimagined and launched on Fifth Third Day in 2024, and is celebrating one year of providing increased access and impact by combining social and financial education services to community members in need.

In partnership with SpringFour, the eBus connects community members to vital human and social services organizations to address needs related to food savings, rental resources, childcare, employment services, small business support and more. Through its digital self-service financial wellness solution, SpringFour delivers access to more than 24,000 nonprofit and government agencies across the U.S. providing support in 14 categories.

In 2024, the eBus traveled 15,000 miles and made 76 stops to deliver financial access, education and social services to nearly 8,000 people across seven states – from hurricane-ravaged rural communities in the Carolinas, to community centers in Chicago and Detroit.

For 2025, the eBus has embarked upon a nine-state tour that runs through November, with stops scheduled in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. The Midwest leg of the tour begins on Friday, May 2, with stops scheduled across Indiana, Ohio and Michigan in the coming months.

Supporting the next generation

Additionally, Fifth Third suprised the families of babies born on Fifth Third Day in select local hospitals in Detroit and southwest Florida with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college savings account.

Since 2017, Fifth Third Babies has delivered nearly $650,000 in 529 plan funding to the families of 615 babies born on Fifth Third Day across 9 states, in partnership with the Gift of College.

The Bank presented the new parents with care packages that include gift cards and gifts for the baby such as a onesie, bib, blanket and book.

From May 3 through 29, the general public also has the opportunity to participate in a social media sweepstakes to win one of 53 $1,053 Gift of College cards to be redeemed through state 529 college savings plans and a Fifth Third Babies bag. Winners will be selected on 529 Day, or May 29 on the calendar. More information and full sweepstakes rules are available online at 53/babies. 1

For more information about how Fifth Third is helping its communities, please visit here.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the U.S., excluding New York. At least 18 years old to enter. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins May 3, 2025, at 12:00 AM EST and ends May 29, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST. For complete sweepstakes rules visit 53/babies. Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with, Meta Platforms, Inc.

