Need A Good Laugh? (Cue The Theme Song...) The Festival Is Back! JUST FOR LAUGHS Montréal Runs July 16-27

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at a press conference in Montréal, Sylvain Parent-Bédard , President and CEO of Just For Laughs , announced the highly anticipated return of the Just For Laughs Festival in Montréal, running July 16 to 27, 2025. This year's edition welcomes comedians Tom Segura, Russell Peters, Adam Ray, Fortune Feimster, Michelle Buteau, Kumail Nanjiani and Mae Martin , among others, marking the beginning of a bold new era for the Festival.

With an incredible programming lineup featuring exclusive performances, international talent, major premieres and returning favourites, the 2025 Festival promises to be one of the most memorable in Just For Laughs' renowned history. Montréal will once again serve as a global hub for comedy drawing acclaimed performers, standout comedic voices, rising stars, and fans from around the world to experience the transformative power of laughter and creativity. Performances will take place at the Quartier des Spectacles and iconic venues including Place des Arts, Le Gesù, L'Olympia, Théâtre Saint-Denis, Espace Saint-Denis, MTelus, Club Soda and Studio TD.

Previously announced media partnerships will see some of the Festival's most popular programs, the JUST FOR LAUGHS GALAS and ROAST BATTLE CANADA, taped before live audiences to air on CBC and CTV Comedy Channel & Crave respectively, bringing the laughs to comedy fans across Canada.

This year's lineup also features can't-miss solo performances from comedy heavyweights alongside returning favourites offering something for every comedy enthusiast.

Sylvain Parent-Bédard, Just For Laughs president and CEO had this to say about the announcement:



"Just For Laughs is back - and this moment is one of true gratitude.

As we find our voice again, we do so with heart, humility, and profound gratitude.

To all the artists, agents, managers, producers, broadcasters, sponsors, governments, and - more than anyone - the fans who support us and believe in the power of laughter: thank you .

This return isn't ours alone.

It's a collective achievement.

A shared belief that comedy has the power to unite, soothe, and inspire - now more than ever.

Let's keep building, together.

Let's keep laughing, together. "

