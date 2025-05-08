The Global Z Recording Project Hosts Two New Projects For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Suitcase SoundTech delivers a two day introduction to audio production workshop to students from marginalized, impoverished, or at-risk populations. A tentative launch date is late Summer. Carroll Creek Unplugged is a free, annual community-building performance event that invites vocalists and stringed instrument musicians of all ages and talent levels to join in the spirit of music and collaboration. The event will take place at the beautiful Carroll Creek Amphitheater on May 25, at 7:00pm, and promises to be an unforgettable day of music, learning, and shared joy.

Carroll Creek Unplugged is designed as both an educational and celebratory occasion, offering an opportunity for attendees to participate in the communal creation of music. The event will feature a performance of a dozen popular songs, with musicians of all skill levels coming together to create a vibrant, inclusive musical community. Participants will be led through the performance by the Milk Mountain Band.

While the event is free to attend, registration is required to ensure participation. Donations are encouraged from those who are able to assist in furthering the mission of The Global Z Recording Project, which provides educational programs and resources to student musicians and aspiring audio engineers in Frederick County. A special highlight of the event will be a raffle for a celebrated Jasmine S35 Acoustic Guitar , a prize sure to excite any musician in the crowd.

According to scholars, when individuals with varying levels of skill come together in a collaborative environment, social interaction, practice, and mutual support foster an atmosphere of learning and growth. Carroll Creek Unplugged offers a unique opportunity for participants to learn from one another in a community of practice, while creating a shared sense of joy and accomplishment.

"We believe that the power of music transcends skill level, and this event is a celebration of both learning and community," said Dr. Bill Lord, Founder & Executive Director of The Global Z Recording Project . "Our goal is not just to bring together musicians, but to also build and strengthen the Frederick County music arts community through shared musical experiences."

Carroll Creek Unplugged is a chance to experience music in its most inclusive form-uniting people through the power of song and performance. The event invites everyone, regardless of musical ability, to come together and make lasting memories in a collaborative and joyful atmosphere.

Event Details:

Who: The Global Z Recording Project -

What: Carroll Creek Unplugged: A community-building musical performance:

When: May 25, 2025; 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Where: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick, MD

Admission: Free (registration required) -

Special Offer: Raffle for a Jasmine S35 Acoustic Guitar -

Sponsor Interest:

