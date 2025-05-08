SSH Urges HHS To Reconsider Health Agency Cuts Requests Meeting With Secretary Kennedy

HARRISON, Ohio, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Simulation in Healthcare is calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to reconsider recent staff reductions and restructuring of key health agencies, citing concerns over potential threats to patient safety and healthcare quality.

In a letter dated May 2 to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and signed by SSH President Jared Kutzin, DNP, MS, MPH, RN, FSSH, FAAN, and SSH Executive Director Jennifer Manos, MBA, MSN, RN, SSH expressed strong support for the goals of the Make America Healthy Again Commission, including tackling chronic disease, improving environments, and enhancing healthcare quality. However, SSH leaders warned that the current HHS reorganization could undermine these efforts.

"These changes risk disrupting critical programs, including those led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)," the letter states. "AHRQ's work is foundational to protecting patient safety in hospitals across the country."

SSH is requesting an urgent meeting with Secretary Kennedy to discuss the impact of these changes and advocate for continued investment in simulation-based training - a proven method for preparing healthcare professionals to deliver safer, higher-quality care.

"At a time when healthcare systems face mounting challenges, reducing staff and altering structures within key agencies will weaken our national ability to respond to emerging health threats," the letter said. "Simulation improves readiness and saves lives - and that must remain a priority."

SSH, a global leader in healthcare simulation since 2004, represents over 5,200 professionals dedicated to advancing patient safety through innovative training. The organization also oversees national certification and accreditation programs and collaborates with health and safety institutions across the U.S.

For media inquiries or more information, contact: Curtis Kitchen, SSH Director of Marketing, at: [email protected] .

About the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH)

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare is a 501(c3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving patient safety and healthcare outcomes through simulation-based education and research. SSH's membership is 5,500+ strong and includes physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, educators, researchers, and administrators from around the world. Currently, there are more than 250+ SSH Accredited programs and 4,800+ healthcare professionals having achieved SSH Certification (CHSE, CHSE-A, CHSOS, CHSOS-A) worldwide. Visit ssih for more information.

SOURCE Society for Simulation in Healthcare

