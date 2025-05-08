Bigbank AS Results For April 2025

The deposit portfolio decreased by a total of 12 million euros in April. The larger liquidity buffer accumulated in the first quarter enabled continued optimisation of deposit pricing across all Bigbank markets during April. As a result, the volume of term deposits declined by 50 million euros, while the volume of savings deposits increased by 37 million euros. As the interest rates on term and savings deposits have decreased, customers are increasingly opting for the more flexible savings deposit product when placing new deposits.

Net interest income at the end of April was 0.6 million euros, or 2%, lower year-on-year. On the interest income side, the growing loan portfolio has so far been sufficient to offset the lower income resulting from the decline in Euribor. However, interest expenses have grown at a slightly faster pace, as the drop in deposit interest rates has lagged behind the decline in Euribor and the deposit portfolio has expanded.

One of the most positive developments in April was that the net allowance for expected credit losses remained significantly lower than in the same period last year. This is mainly due to improved repayment behaviour in the consumer loan portfolios of the Baltic countries. Despite the significant growth in the loan portfolio, the net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses decreased by a total of 4.2 million euros, or 42%, in the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2024.

Net profit in April amounted to 3.0 million euros – a solid result considering the continued decline in interest rates. It is also encouraging that the lower net interest income compared to last year has been compensated by lower expected credit losses, reduced administrative expenses, and growing net fee income. One of the key contributors to the strong performance is Bigbank's dedicated and expanding team. At the same time, the growing team has increased salary expenses by 1.3 million euros over the four-month period. A negative development has been the 1.1 million euro increase in income tax expenses over the same period, mainly due to higher income tax rates introduced in Estonia and Lithuania at the beginning of 2025.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for April 2025:



Customer deposits and loans received increased by 358 million euros over the year, reaching 2.55 billion euros (+16%).

Loans to customers grew by 573 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.37 billion euros (+32%).

Net interest income totalled 8.4 million euros in April; the four-month total reached 34.0 million euros. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income declined by 0.6 million euros (–2%).

Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses totalled 5.8 million euros in the first four months of the year, down 4.2 million euros or 42% year-on-year.

Net profit in April was 3.0 million euros. Cumulative profit for the first four months amounted to 12.9 million euros, an increase of 3.6 million euros or 38% compared to the same period in 2024. Return on equity in April was 13.4%.



