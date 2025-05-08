Beer Institute Releases March 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for March 2025:

March 2025 estimate of 12,500,000 barrels, for an increase of 0.7% compared to March 2024 removals of 12,414,404.

Taxable Removals - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,551,511 10,550,000 -8.7% -1,001,511
February 12,104,263 10,300,000 -14.9% -1,804,263
March 12,414,404 12,500,000 0.7% 85,596
YTD 36,070,178 33,350,000 -7.5% -2,720,178

Taxable Removals - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,229,872 11,551,511 2.9% 321,639
February 11,045,637 12,104,263 9.6% 1,058,626
March 14,750,683 12,414,404 -15.8% -2,336,279
April 12,870,473 12,454,150 -3.2% -416,323
May 12,779,155 13,530,780 5.9% 751,625
June 15,188,694 14,271,114 -6.0% -917,580
July 13,271,422 12,695,966 -4.3% -575,456
August 14,099,932 12,996,999 -7.8% -1,102,933
September 13,106,386 11,968,258 -8.7% -1,138,128
October 11,273,866 11,390,324 1.0% 116,458
November 10,795,052 10,331,421 -4.3% -463,631
December 11,702,846 11,245,933 -3.9% -456,913
YTD 152,114,018 146,955,123 -3.4% -5,158,895

The April 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2025.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .

CONTACT: Stacy Skelly Beer Institute 2027372337 ...

