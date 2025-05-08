DUPLASS BROTHERS PRODUCTIONS SET NY & LA RELEASE DATES FOR MAGGIE DOYNE's STORY, BETWEEN THE MOUNTAIN AND THE SKY

Fifty children. One home. A family tested by loss, bound by love, and strengthened by hope.

The Inspiring True Story of Maggie Doyne Makes its Theatrical Debut in NY May 14–20 at IFC Center With a Los Angeles Screenings 5/30-6/5 at Laemmle Monica

- Maggie DoyneLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The award-winning documentary, Between the Mountain and the Sky, based on Maggie Doyne's 2022 book of the same title has announced their theatrical run dates in both NY and Los Angeles. Starting May 14th, audiences can see the film at IFC Theater from May 14–20 with their first two showings featuring Q&As with Maggie Doyne and Jeremy Power Regimbal. Los Angeles will follow with its Special Screening with Q&A on May 28th at Laemmle Noho with Maggie Doyne, Jeremy Power Regimbal and Mark Duplass, followed by a twilight run from 5/30-6/5 at Laemmle Monica.In 2005 after graduating high school, Maggie Doyne embarked on a gap year, where she met Tope Malla, a now grown Nepalese orphan, caring for orphaned children. United in purpose, Maggie and Tope pooled resources to establish a children's home, women's empowerment program, and school in Nepal. Years later, their relentless efforts led to being honored as a 2015 CNN HERO OF THE YEAR. Just days after the ceremony, Maggie, by then guardian to over fifty Nepalese children, faced the unthinkable upon returning to Nepal, plunging the family into disbelief and despair.After a chance encounter amidst her grief, Maggie allows a filmmaker into her life to document herself, her family, and soon enough, their falling in love. Between the Mountain and the Sky explores resilience, love's impact in loss, and a family's enduring strength to find and rekindle hope in the darkest times.Alongside a team of caregivers, teachers, and community members, she has helped raise nearly 90 children and educate more than 800 students.“For the past eight years, Jeremy has worked to capture the story of our family through his lens,” says Doyne.“I'm so grateful and honored that this documentary will make its way into the world and, hopefully, inspire healing and love for our human family, our children, and our planet.”The festival favorite delivers a powerful, heart-stirring narrative of love, family, resilience through tragedy, and the strength of the human spirit. After its world premiere at the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado, where it won both the Audience Choice Award and Student Choice Award. The documentary has continued its winning streak, earning Best Documentary honors at the Dublin Independent film festival and Jakarta Independent Film Festival, and the Audience Awards at the Naples Film Festival, Sedona International Film Festival, and Port Townsend Film Festival.Tickets for the film are now available for purchase here in NY with their first two showings featuring Q&As with Maggie and Jeremy. Tickets in LA will be available for purchase on Laemmle Royal's site and tickets to the Special Screening and Q&A with Mark Duplass, Maggie and Jeremy on May 28th at the Laemmle NoHo are now available for purchase.ABOUT THE DIRECTORJeremy Power Regimbal's feature-film directorial debut, In Their Skin, premiered at the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival. He has also worked with global brands like MasterCard, Nike, Chevrolet and CitiBank. Regimbal co-founded The Lab Magazine, a print and digital publication distributed in over 25 countries featuring conversations between Willem Dafoe, Brit Marling, Jeremy Renner, Sam Rockwell, David Fincher, Wes Anderson and Noam Chomsky. He now lives between Nepal and the USA, focusing on telling stories that matter via MPWR CONTENT.ABOUT DUPLASS BROTHERS PRODUCTIONSBetween the Mountain and the Sky is executive produced by Duplass Brothers Productions (DBP), led by award-winning filmmakers Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn. DBP is known for creating emotionally resonant film and television, with a deep commitment to independent storytelling. Their acclaimed documentary and docuseries work includes Wild Wild Country (Emmy Award), Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (PGA Award), Not Not Going Quietly, and mostrecently Netflix's American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders. With a focus on bold, character-driven stories, DBP continues to be a driving force in nonfiction and scripted storytelling alike.PRESS KIT AVAILABLE HERE###MEDIA CONTACTJennifer Curran, ...

