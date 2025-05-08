Crompton Partners Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Report Tracking Abu Dhabi's Off-Plan Property Secondary Market

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Crompton Partners Estate Agents , the full-service real estate agency specialising in Abu Dhabi property sales, leasing and market analysis, has released a groundbreaking report tracking the real-time performance of Abu Dhabi's off-plan property secondary market, offering unprecedented insight into the resale activity of developments before they are handed over.

Ben Crompton, Managing Partner, Crompton Partners

Drawing on verified sales data from Quanta , the professional real estate transaction tracking platform, this new Abu Dhabi Off-Plan Secondary Market Sales Report breaks down the number of units resold for each major development across the emirate.

The secondary market refers to when buyers resell off-plan units before the property is completed or handed over. Re-sales can result from an investor looking to exit as their circumstances change, or they just want to realise their investment. The practise of buying off-plan property with the intention to re-sell before completion is commonly referred to as "flipping". This allows investors to profit from price appreciation without paying the full purchase cost upfront. While potentially lucrative, it carries significant risk and has, in previous property cycles, resulted in financial distress for some.

Ben Crompton, Managing Partner at Crompton Partners, explains: "buying to "flip" off-plan property is quite rightly seen as a risky practice. In 2008 and as recently as 2015, it pushed a number of people to bankruptcy, but it can be very profitable for those who do it right - in just the same way as investing in options for shares in the stock market can reap the wise investors outsized returns. Without having to put down the full price of a unit, you can nevertheless benefit from any capital appreciation."

The real estate expert underlined that there hasn't been much publicly available information on the practice, until now.

This new Off-Plan Secondary Market Sales Report from Crompton Partners uses information provided by Quanta to show how many units are being transacted in the secondary market for each project in Abu Dhabi.

For example, Crompton says, the top three locations for re-selling off-plan property in the last 12 months were Saadiyat Lagoons with 162 units, Bloom Living with 154 units resold, and Reem Hills Villas with 110 secondary market transactions. In the last quarter, Bloom Living led the way, followed by Sustainable City and Saadiyat Lagoons again.

"Information is power, so if you're thinking of buying to re-sell, or investing in the secondary off-plan market, you should be informed. There are a lot of rumours in the market about people buying a unit and selling it to the person at the back of the queue for a profit, but the reality is that unless the developer has made a terrible error in under-pricing a launch, sales in a project only accelerate (as buyers see the increasing value) as handover approaches, often two to three years after the initial sale," said the Managing Partner .

Q1 2025 also showed strong performance from Bloom Living (43 resales) and Sea La Vie (15 resales), underscoring buyer demand as projects near completion.

The figures in Crompton Partners' new quarterly report reveal several important insights about the current state of Abu Dhabi's real estate market - particularly its off-plan segment

Firstly, the high number of secondary market (off-plan) resales, in projects like Saadiyat Lagoons (162) and Bloom Living (154) indicates growing investor appetite and confidence in the market. Investors are actively trading units before handover, which shows that these developments are seen as solid assets likely to appreciate in value.

And thanks to platforms like Quanta, investors now have access to real data, helping them make calculated decisions rather than relying on hype or speculation. The report itself reflects a more transparent and data-driven approach to what was once considered a risky and opaque practice.

Projects like Bloom Living and Sustainable City saw sales rise as handover approaches - confirming a common trend where buyers gain confidence as construction progresses. This suggests that demand strengthens with visible delivery, not just on launch.

The top-performing projects are mostly from well-established developers (e.g. Aldar) in master-planned communities. This suggests that buyers gravitate towards projects with trust, track records and lifestyle offerings, not just price per square foot.

And finally, the report shows variation between villa and apartment resales, and even among neighbouring developments. For example, Reem Hills Villas outperformed its apartment counterpart significantly. This points to a market where product type, location and handover timeline all affect resale potential.

"Abu Dhabi's off-plan secondary market is clearly showing signs of growth, sophistication, and confidence. While buying to re-sell remains risky, data now allows serious investors to act strategically - and the projects attracting the most activity are those blending strong branding, community living, and tangible progress on the ground," concluded Crompton.

Quanta, used as the source for Crompton Partners' innovative report, is a leading UAE-based real estate data platform that logs actual registered transactions of off-plan and completed properties, offering a transparent, data-driven view of market activity.

While most resale data focuses on completed units, Crompton Partners' report focuses exclusively on off-plan units being resold before handover, offering crucial intelligence for serious investors and developers.

As Abu Dhabi's property market matures, Crompton Partners believes clear data and market education will help to empower savvy investors in making smarter, more informed decisions about how - and when - to enter the secondary off-plan space.

About Crompton Partners

Crompton Partners Estate Agents LLC is one of the UAE's leading real estate brokerages, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. With over a decade of experience, we have built a reputation for integrity, innovation, and transparency - delivering exceptional service to clients across residential, commercial and corporate sectors.

Founded by Benjamin and Barnaby Crompton, Crompton Partners has worked tirelessly to earn its solid reputation for delivering top-tier real estate services across the UAE. Specialising in residential sales and lettings in Abu Dhabi, the dynamic agency is known for its expert local knowledge and exceptional client care.

The team of more than 55 experienced[AAS1] , English-speaking [AAS2] consultants - hailing from 39 nationalities - is committed to guiding clients through every step of the buying, renting, and selling process. With a focus on professionalism and personalised service, we ensure a seamless experience in today's complex property market.

From individual home seekers to global investors and large-scale developers, Crompton Partners offers a complete suite of real estate services including property sales and leasing, property management, developer consultancy and strategic project advice.

We are proud to serve some of the UAE's most prominent institutions, including ADIA, ADIC, Etihad Airways, Shell, JP Morgan, Rotana, NMC Hospitals, and Aldar Academies, among many others. Our teams work across all major investment zones in Abu Dhabi and Dubai - from Reem Island to Saadiyat, Yas Island, and Al Ghadeer.

We operate from offices in Zayed Sports City and Al Mamoura, Abu Dhabi[AAS3] , and at Business Bay in Dubai. Our Managing Partner, Ben Crompton, a Cambridge University law graduate and former UK-based lawyer, is widely regarded for his legal insight into the UAE's real estate framework and is a frequent contributor to national media.