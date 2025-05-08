Innovations Showcased At Airport Show To Enhance Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Smiths Detection showcased advanced checkpoint screening technologies DroneShield presented latest advancements in AI-powered SensorFusion AI, RF detection and electronic warfare capabilities The 24th edition of Airport Show was the venue to showcase and introduce new technologies and services that speed up digital transformation and operational innovation that are redefining how airports are managed and enhance safety and passenger experience at airports.

With broad participation from exhibitors and aviation experts representing over 30 countries, artificial intelligence, digital identity solutions, and predictive control technologies emerged as key enablers empowering airports to respond to soaring air travel demand and build smarter, future-ready infrastructure.

Participating companies showcased innovative products and processes. Smiths Detection showcased its advanced checkpoint screening technologies, Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model-S computed tomography scanners that enhances security, operational efficiency and passenger flow.

DroneShield, a world-leader in AI-driven counter-drone and electronic warfare technologies, showcased its latest advancements in AI-powered SensorFusion AI, RF detection and electronic warfare capabilities, including handheld and fixed-site systems tailored to airport environments where operational continuity and public safety are a priority.

Tim Butcher, Sales Director - DroneShield, said, "DroneShield is committed to protecting airports from the growing threat posed by unauthorised and hostile drones. The proliferation of drones poses a unique and growing safety and security threat to the global aviation ecosystems, airlines, commerce and passengers."

During its participation, IDEMIA showcased an advanced model of seamless security and user experience through its multi-modal biometric identity technologies, featuring instant facial and iris recognition and AI-powered baggage handling systems.

Gaurav Gupta, SVP, Global Head of Sales, Travel & Transport at IDEMIA Public Security, said, "We aim to help airports evolve into smarter, smoother environments. Our technologies shorten processing times, reduce congestion, and ensure safe and efficient journeys without compromising security. We view digital identity not just as a verification tool, but as a core pillar of future-ready airports."

Barco presented its integrated control room solutions at Airport Show 2025, combining the CTRL unified management platform with its advanced TruePix visual display technology, tailored for high-sensitivity operational environments such as airports.

Andr Herbst, Sales Manager at Barco, explained, "Our centralized control architecture empowers airport operations teams with holistic situational awareness and intelligent tools for real-time decision-making. These capabilities boost airport readiness and agility in a landscape that demands peak efficiency and reliability."

Forbo Movement Systems showcased two key innovations that support more sustainable airport operations: Amp Miser: the market's most energy-efficient conveyor belt, proven to reduce energy consumption by up to 50% thanks to its low-friction design. Ideal for baggage handling systems, it lowers operating costs and CO emissions; and EcoFiber: a conveyor belt made from recycled PET (rPET), combining high performance with reduced environmental impact.

Amana Aviation Fueling is participating in the Show as it seeks to align strategically with other local and international clients like Dubai Airports (DBX and DWC), Abu Dhabi Airports, Sharjah, nationally and globally.

Nabil Helou, Director, Amana said, "It's an honor to join aviation leaders at the Airport Show to showcase AMANA Aviation Fueling's expertise in building world-class fuel farms and aviation infrastructure. This marks a key milestone in our journey as industry leader, and reaffirms our commitment to advancing safe, sustainable, and future-ready fueling solutions for airports and private aviation hubs across the region."

Western Bainoona Group (WBG) showcased a large-scale 3D architectural model, representing its infrastructure and road development projects from Ras Al Khaimah to Ras Ghumais. The model includes realistic terrain with stonework, landscaping, a dedicated cycle lane, lighting elements, vehicles, roundabouts, and key infrastructure such as the Dubai Museum of the Future and Abu Dhabi Airport Interchange Road.

Martin McGinty, Chief Executive Officer, Western Bainoona Group, said, "Our participation in the Airport Show is driven by our strategic objective to reinforce WBG's presence in the aviation infrastructure sector and highlight our contributions to the region's rapid development."

Delta Dassault presented two of its most advanced and field-proven systems: the POLARIS Portable Lighting System and the VISTA Advanced Airfield Lighting System. POLARIS is engineered for tactical and emergency aviation operations, offering wireless control, ICAO-compliant visibility, and rugged field deployment capabilities-making it ideal for temporary or remote-site heliports and airstrips.

Artelia Airports offers the full range of services ranging from Masterplanning, feasibility study to design to Project and Construction Management. In addition to its airport expertise, Artelia offers engineering and expertise in five key sectors: Mobility, Water, Energy, Buildings and Industry.

Artelia has acquired 100% shares of ADP Ingnierie, a significant strategic move for the Artelia Group to position itself more prominently in the global airport engineering sector.