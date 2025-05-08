Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Secretary Rubio's Call With Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar


2025-05-08 02:01:07

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.  The Secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation.  He expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.

The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.

MENAFN08052025004514009831ID1109525171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search