Pakistan-India Tensions Escalate, Several Airports Closed

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Operations have been suspended at several airports in Pakistan and India, with flights no longer operating over Pakistani and northern Indian airspace, media reports said on Thursday.

Pakistan claims to have shot down 12 Indian drones on Wednesday night.

This development comes amid rising tensions between the two countries following an armed attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22.

At least 26 tourists were killed and 17 others wounded in the attack, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad has strongly denied any involvement, calling the accusations baseless.

In retaliation, India launched a missile barrage into several Pakistani cities on Wednesday, stating that no civilians or military installations were targeted.

However, Pakistani officials claimed that 26 civilians were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes, adding that six Indian aircraft were also destroyed.

According to Dawn newspaper, Pakistan Army spokesperson General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said on Thursday that 12 Indian drones were shot down overnight across various parts of the country, including Lahore, Attock, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Chhor, and areas near Karachi.

Meanwhile, some Indian media outlets, quoting the Ministry of External Affairs, reported that in retaliatory shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), 13 Indian civilians were killed and 59 injured.

Closure of airports

Travel advisories from various media outlets and airlines indicate that more than 20 airports in India-mostly in the north-will remain closed until May 10.

These reports have not yet been confirmed by India's Ministry of Civil Aviation, which oversees airport operations.

Indian airlines issued guidance on Wednesday for passengers affected by the closures, following India's airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Reports suggest that over 400 flights in India were cancelled on Wednesday, with many passengers turning back from airports.

Flights remain suspended over Pakistani and northern Indian airspace.

Global flight-tracking websites show that international flights are now being rerouted through the airspace of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. These platforms warn that congestion on these alternative routes may increase.

Pakistani authorities have confirmed the suspension of operations at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot.

